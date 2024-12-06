News & Insights

Austal Scores $48M US Navy Contract Extension

December 06, 2024 — 12:17 am EST

Austal Limited (AU:ASB) has released an update.

Austal Limited has secured an additional $48 million from the US Navy to continue maintaining Littoral Combat Ships in the Western Pacific, raising the total contract value to $166.4 million. This extension, part of Austal’s growth strategy, showcases their efficient and cost-effective maintenance services, which provide strategic benefits to the Navy. The work will primarily take place in Singapore, starting January 2025.

