Austal Scores $48M US Navy Contract Extension

Austal Limited has secured an additional $48 million from the US Navy to continue maintaining Littoral Combat Ships in the Western Pacific, raising the total contract value to $166.4 million. This extension, part of Austal’s growth strategy, showcases their efficient and cost-effective maintenance services, which provide strategic benefits to the Navy. The work will primarily take place in Singapore, starting January 2025.

