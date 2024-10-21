News & Insights

Stocks

Austal Limited’s Director Sells 1 Million Shares

October 21, 2024 — 05:20 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Austal Limited (AU:ASB) has released an update.

Austal Limited has announced a change in the shareholdings of its director, John Rothwell, who has sold 1 million ordinary shares for approximately $2.93 million. This transaction is part of an off-market sale to a foreign national, requiring approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board. The sale, once approved, will leave Rothwell with 31,761,692 shares in the company.

For further insights into AU:ASB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AUTLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.