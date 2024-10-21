Austal Limited’s Director Sells 1 Million Shares

Austal Limited (AU:ASB) has released an update.

Austal Limited has announced a change in the shareholdings of its director, John Rothwell, who has sold 1 million ordinary shares for approximately $2.93 million. This transaction is part of an off-market sale to a foreign national, requiring approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board. The sale, once approved, will leave Rothwell with 31,761,692 shares in the company.

