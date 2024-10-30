Aussie Broadband Director Sells Shares, Changes Holdings

Aussie Broadband Ltd. (AU:ABB) has released an update.

Aussie Broadband Ltd. has reported a change in the director’s interest as Phillip Britt, a director, has sold 300,000 ordinary shares of the company through Digital Interworks Pty Ltd. The shares were sold at $3.80 each, resulting in a decrease in his holdings to 14,328,059 shares. This transaction could be of interest to investors monitoring insider activities and stock movements within the company.

For further insights into AU:ABB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.