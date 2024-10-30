Aussie Broadband Director Sells Shares, Changes Holdings

News & Insights

October 30, 2024

Aussie Broadband Ltd. (AU:ABB) has released an update.

Aussie Broadband Ltd. has reported a change in the director’s interest as Phillip Britt, a director, has sold 300,000 ordinary shares of the company through Digital Interworks Pty Ltd. The shares were sold at $3.80 each, resulting in a decrease in his holdings to 14,328,059 shares. This transaction could be of interest to investors monitoring insider activities and stock movements within the company.

