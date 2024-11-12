AusQuest Partners with South32 for Coober Pedy Exploration

AusQuest Limited (AU:AQD) has released an update.
AusQuest Limited has announced that its Coober Pedy Copper Project in South Australia has been recognized as a promising exploration opportunity under its Strategic Alliance with South32. The project, situated in the Olympic Dam Province, is set to undergo extensive geophysical surveys to locate copper-gold targets similar to other major deposits in the area. South32 can earn a significant stake by investing in exploration and completing a Pre-Feasibility study.
For further insights into AU:AQD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount’s (NASDAQ:PARA) Merger with Skydance May Get Delayed
- Ford (NYSE:F) Cuts Hours At German EV Plant
- Did Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Win the “Server Recession?”
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.