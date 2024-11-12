News & Insights

AusQuest Partners with South32 for Coober Pedy Exploration

November 12, 2024 — 05:58 pm EST

AusQuest Limited (AU:AQD) has released an update.

AusQuest Limited has announced that its Coober Pedy Copper Project in South Australia has been recognized as a promising exploration opportunity under its Strategic Alliance with South32. The project, situated in the Olympic Dam Province, is set to undergo extensive geophysical surveys to locate copper-gold targets similar to other major deposits in the area. South32 can earn a significant stake by investing in exploration and completing a Pre-Feasibility study.

