AusQuest Partners with South32 for Coober Pedy Exploration

AusQuest Limited has announced that its Coober Pedy Copper Project in South Australia has been recognized as a promising exploration opportunity under its Strategic Alliance with South32. The project, situated in the Olympic Dam Province, is set to undergo extensive geophysical surveys to locate copper-gold targets similar to other major deposits in the area. South32 can earn a significant stake by investing in exploration and completing a Pre-Feasibility study.

