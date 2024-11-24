AusQuest Limited’s Promising Magnetite Discovery in WA

AusQuest Limited (AU:AQD) has released an update.

AusQuest Limited has confirmed the production of a premium magnetite iron product with over 70% iron content from its Waterfall Prospect in Western Australia’s Morrisey Project. The beneficiation test work using the Davis Tube Recovery method demonstrated excellent magnetite recovery with low impurity levels, indicating promising commercial potential. The project is strategically located near transport routes, enhancing its future economic viability.

