News & Insights

Stocks

AusQuest Limited’s Promising Magnetite Discovery in WA

November 24, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AusQuest Limited (AU:AQD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AusQuest Limited has confirmed the production of a premium magnetite iron product with over 70% iron content from its Waterfall Prospect in Western Australia’s Morrisey Project. The beneficiation test work using the Davis Tube Recovery method demonstrated excellent magnetite recovery with low impurity levels, indicating promising commercial potential. The project is strategically located near transport routes, enhancing its future economic viability.

For further insights into AU:AQD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.