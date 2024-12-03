News & Insights

Stocks

AusQuest Limited to Launch Drilling at Cangallo Project

December 03, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AusQuest Limited (AU:AQD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AusQuest Limited is set to commence its maiden reverse circulation drilling program at the Cangallo Porphyry Copper Project in Peru this December. This initiative aims to explore a large-scale, undrilled copper target, with assay results anticipated by the end of January 2025. Success in this venture could significantly boost shareholder value as the company targets new copper porphyry mineralization.

For further insights into AU:AQD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.