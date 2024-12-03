AusQuest Limited to Launch Drilling at Cangallo Project

AusQuest Limited (AU:AQD) has released an update.

AusQuest Limited is set to commence its maiden reverse circulation drilling program at the Cangallo Porphyry Copper Project in Peru this December. This initiative aims to explore a large-scale, undrilled copper target, with assay results anticipated by the end of January 2025. Success in this venture could significantly boost shareholder value as the company targets new copper porphyry mineralization.

