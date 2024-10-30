News & Insights

AusQuest Limited Advances Exploration in Australia and Peru

October 30, 2024

AusQuest Limited (AU:AQD) has released an update.

AusQuest Limited’s September 2024 report highlights significant exploration activities across Australia and Peru, with successful production of a premium iron product at the Morrisey Project and the commencement of drilling preparations at the Cangallo Copper Project in Peru. The company is actively advancing exploration in strategic locations, with the aim to enhance their resource potential, supported by a $2.6 million fundraising initiative. AusQuest’s focus on identifying valuable mineral targets positions them as a dynamic player in the mining sector.

