Ausmon Resources Expands Exploration Footprint in Australia

Ausmon Resources Limited has announced promising exploration results for rare earth elements in South Australia, with aircore drilling revealing significant concentrations of REE and Zirconium. The company has expanded its exploration footprint with the acquisition of new tenements in both South Australia and Central Queensland. Additionally, Ausmon has secured renewals for its cobalt, lead, zinc, silver, and copper exploration projects in New South Wales, ensuring continued development in these strategic areas.

