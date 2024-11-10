Ausgold Limited Announces Strategic Leadership Changes

Ausgold Limited (AU:AUC) has released an update.

Ausgold Limited has announced key changes in its leadership, appointing Paul Weedon as Non-Executive Director and Mark Mitchell as Chief Operating Officer, while Dr. Matthew Greentree steps down as Managing Director and CEO. These strategic appointments aim to bolster Ausgold’s project development and operational capabilities as it progresses with its Katanning Gold Project. The company is poised for growth, leveraging the extensive industry experience of its new executives.

