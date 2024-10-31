News & Insights

Stocks

Aurumin Ltd. Unveils High-Grade Iron Ore Discovery

October 31, 2024 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aurumin Ltd. (AU:AUN) has released an update.

Aurumin Ltd. has made a significant high-grade iron ore discovery at its Central Sandstone Project, with assays showing grades up to 67% Fe, indicating potential for direct shipping iron ore. The company has entered into a joint venture with Newcam Minerals to explore iron ore rights, valued at up to $7 million. Additionally, Aurumin has completed the divestment of a 51% stake in Mt Palmer to Kula Gold and is advancing drilling activities to bolster its gold production prospects.

For further insights into AU:AUN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.