Aurumin Ltd. Unveils High-Grade Iron Ore Discovery

Aurumin Ltd. has made a significant high-grade iron ore discovery at its Central Sandstone Project, with assays showing grades up to 67% Fe, indicating potential for direct shipping iron ore. The company has entered into a joint venture with Newcam Minerals to explore iron ore rights, valued at up to $7 million. Additionally, Aurumin has completed the divestment of a 51% stake in Mt Palmer to Kula Gold and is advancing drilling activities to bolster its gold production prospects.

