Aurumin Ltd. Announces Director Resignation Amidst Project Expansion

Aurumin Ltd. has announced the resignation of Shaun Day from its board of directors due to increased work commitments. The company, which focuses on mineral exploration in Western Australia, continues to develop its gold and iron ore projects, aiming to enhance shareholder value. Aurumin retains significant stakes in various projects and is actively seeking further acquisitions.

