Aurum Resources Targets Mako Gold in Strategic Takeover

Aurum Resources Limited has launched an off-market takeover bid for Mako Gold Limited, offering its own shares in exchange for Mako shares and options. Mako’s directors unanimously recommend accepting the offer unless a superior proposal emerges, highlighting a strategic move in the mining sector. This acquisition could interest investors looking for opportunities in company mergers and acquisitions.

