Aurum Resources Targets Mako Gold in Strategic Takeover

November 14, 2024 — 12:58 am EST

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has launched an off-market takeover bid for Mako Gold Limited, offering its own shares in exchange for Mako shares and options. Mako’s directors unanimously recommend accepting the offer unless a superior proposal emerges, highlighting a strategic move in the mining sector. This acquisition could interest investors looking for opportunities in company mergers and acquisitions.

