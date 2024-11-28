Aurum Resources Secures Control Over Mako Gold

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.
Aurum Resources Limited has gained control of Mako Gold Ltd by acquiring 58% of its shares through an off-market takeover offer. Mako’s directors have recommended shareholders accept the offer, which is set to close on December 4, 2024, unless extended. Shareholders are urged to act quickly as the takeover becomes unconditional.
