Aurum Resources Secures A$10 Million for Expansion

December 05, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has successfully raised A$10 million through a share placement priced at A$0.35 per share, attracting both new and existing institutional investors. The funds will be used to support the acquisition of Mako Gold, including exploration and feasibility projects in Côte d’Ivoire. Aurum’s strategic move aims to bolster its presence in West Africa’s gold sector with promising projects at Boundiali and Napié.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

