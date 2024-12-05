Aurum Resources Secures A$10 Million for Expansion

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aurum Resources Limited has successfully raised A$10 million through a share placement priced at A$0.35 per share, attracting both new and existing institutional investors. The funds will be used to support the acquisition of Mako Gold, including exploration and feasibility projects in Côte d’Ivoire. Aurum’s strategic move aims to bolster its presence in West Africa’s gold sector with promising projects at Boundiali and Napié.

For further insights into AU:AUE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.