Aurum Resources Moves Forward with Mako Gold Takeover

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has announced a supplementary bidder’s statement in connection with its takeover bid for Mako Gold Limited. This follows Mako’s disclosure of deferred payment obligations to Perseus Mining, contingent on control change milestones. Aurum’s offer is set to become unconditional upon securing over 50% of Mako’s shares, triggering a change of control.

For further insights into AU:MKG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.