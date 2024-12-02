Aurum Resources Expands Stake in Mako Gold

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has increased its stake in Mako Gold Limited, now holding 64.19% of the voting power. This change comes after Aurum acquired additional shares through a takeover offer, reflecting their strategic interest in Mako’s operations. Investors may find this development significant as it highlights Aurum’s growing influence in Mako’s corporate decisions.

