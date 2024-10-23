Aurum Resources Advances Gold Exploration at Boundiali

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited continues to make significant strides in its Boundiali gold project in Côte d’Ivoire, reporting promising results from its extensive diamond drilling program with notable gold hits. The company has also secured a 51% interest in the BM Joint Venture and raised additional funds through shareholder placements, bolstering its financial position with $19.35 million in cash by the end of September 2024. With ongoing metallurgical studies and the construction of a central exploration camp, Aurum is poised for further development by the end of the year.

