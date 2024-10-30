Aurum Resources Advances in Côte d’Ivoire Gold Exploration

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited is actively exploring the Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, making significant strides with promising gold drill results. The company’s recent achievements include acquiring a 51% interest in the Boundiali BM tenement and hitting impressive gold grades at various targets. Investors with an eye on gold exploration opportunities may find Aurum’s developments worth watching.

