News & Insights

Stocks

Aurora Labs Adjusts Director Options Ahead of AGM

October 22, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aurora Labs Ltd. (AU:A3D) has released an update.

Aurora Labs Ltd. announces amendments to resolutions for its upcoming annual general meeting, correcting the number of options proposed for directors Ashley Zimpel and Terry Stinson to 1.5 million each. These changes will slightly alter the company’s capital structure and the value of options provided to directors. Shareholders are advised to review these updates before the meeting.

For further insights into AU:A3D stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.