Aurora Labs Adjusts Director Options Ahead of AGM

Aurora Labs Ltd. (AU:A3D) has released an update.

Aurora Labs Ltd. announces amendments to resolutions for its upcoming annual general meeting, correcting the number of options proposed for directors Ashley Zimpel and Terry Stinson to 1.5 million each. These changes will slightly alter the company’s capital structure and the value of options provided to directors. Shareholders are advised to review these updates before the meeting.

For further insights into AU:A3D stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.