Aurora Investment Trust’s Shareholders Approve Key Merger Step

November 22, 2024 — 08:47 am EST

Aurora Investment Trust PLC (GB:ARR) has released an update.

Aurora Investment Trust PLC announced that its shareholders have approved the issuance of new shares for a planned merger with Artemis Alpha Trust PLC. This marks a significant step towards combining the assets of both companies, although it still requires further approval at Artemis Alpha’s upcoming general meeting. This strategic move aims to enhance value for investors by creating a more robust investment vehicle in the competitive financial market.

