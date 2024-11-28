Aurora Energy Metals Expands Uranium Strategy

Aurora Energy Metals Limited (AU:1AE) has released an update.

Aurora Energy Metals Limited has unveiled a dual-option strategy aimed at enhancing its uranium portfolio. The company has entered into agreements to sell its Aurora Uranium Project and to acquire new uranium exploration projects in Western Australia. This strategic move is designed to unlock more value and broaden its exposure in the uranium market.

