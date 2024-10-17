Aurora Cannabis Stock Rises Following Medical Cannabis Oil Launch

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB and MedReleaf Australia, a subsidiary of Aurora Cannabis, have announced the launch of an enhanced range of premium medical cannabis oils in Australia.

These new products, including varying cannabinoid ratios such as Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD), aim to provide physicians with more personalized treatment options for diverse patient needs. This product expansion reinforces Aurora's commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative cannabis solutions worldwide.

The new cannabis oils from Aurora are developed at its Therapeutic Goods Administration and European Union Good Manufacturing Practice-certified facility in Canada, ensuring high quality and safety.

Likely Trend of ACB Stock Following the News

Following the news, shares of ACB rose 1.1% to $5.55 at yesterday’s closing.

Shares of ACB have risen 16.6% year to date compared with the industry’s 13.5% growth. The S&P 500 has risen 22% in the same time frame.

Aurora Cannabis’s subsidiary MedReleaf Australia, licensed to cultivate and manufacture medical cannabis, emphasizes research and development while leveraging over 50 years of combined pharmaceutical expertise. The recent introduction of an innovative cannabis oil range is expected to enhance patient care and expand treatment options, contributing to positive investor sentiment and price performance.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Significance of ACB’s Introduction of Innovative Cannabis Oil Range

The introduction of these cannabis oils is a significant milestone in advancing patient care through tailored medical cannabis options. The diverse cannabinoid profiles, manufactured in Aurora's certified facilities, offer healthcare providers a wider range of tools to address patient-specific needs. This strategic expansion further solidifies Aurora's leadership in the global medical cannabis market and enhances its commitment to improving patient outcomes through high-quality, science-driven cannabis solutions.

This expansion aligns with MedReleaf Australia's mission to increase access to quality medical cannabis options for patients nationwide.

Aurora Cannabis has introduced a new range of cannabis oil products, offering five formulations: Aurora THC 25 (Sativa) and Aurora THC 25 (Indica), both in 30mL bottles, along with Aurora 12.5:12.5 oil, Aurora 50:50 oil, and Aurora 10:100 oil, also in 30mL bottles.

Market Prospects Favoring ACB

According to a report in Market Research Future, the global cannabidiol oil market was worth $18.7 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to reach $51.6 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 13.5%.

The robust growth is likely to be driven by the increased adoption of CBD oil in medical applications, pet care, health and fitness, and the legalization of using CBD in products.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Aurora Cannabis carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Addus HomeCare ADUS, Quest Diagnostics ( DGX ) and RadNet ( RDNT ). While Addus HomeCare carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Quest Diagnostics and RadNet carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Addus HomeCare has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.1%. ADUS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 11.5%.

Addus HomeCare shares have gained 85.5% compared with the industry's 16.9% growth year to date.

Quest Diagnostics has an estimated long-term growth rate of 6.8%. DGX's earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 3.3%.

Quest Diagnostics has gained 42% compared with the industry's 14.9% growth year to date.

RadNet’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 98.2%.

RDNT's shares have surged 93.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 14.8% growth.

