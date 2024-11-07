News & Insights

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Restructuring

November 07, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

An announcement from Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( (AUPH) ) is now available.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported significant financial growth in Q3 2024, with net product revenue up by 36% year-over-year, driven by increased market penetration of LUPKYNIS. The company is undergoing strategic restructuring to focus on continued LUPKYNIS growth and AUR200 development, expecting annualized savings of over $40 million post-restructuring. With strong cash flow and revenue guidance between $210-$220 million for 2024, Aurinia aims to enhance operational efficiency and accelerate key pipeline products.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

