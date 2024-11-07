Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Restructuring

An announcement from Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( (AUPH) ) is now available.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported significant financial growth in Q3 2024, with net product revenue up by 36% year-over-year, driven by increased market penetration of LUPKYNIS. The company is undergoing strategic restructuring to focus on continued LUPKYNIS growth and AUR200 development, expecting annualized savings of over $40 million post-restructuring. With strong cash flow and revenue guidance between $210-$220 million for 2024, Aurinia aims to enhance operational efficiency and accelerate key pipeline products.

