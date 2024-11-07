Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Restructuring

An announcement from Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( (AUPH) ) is now available.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported significant financial growth in Q3 2024, with net product revenue up by 36% year-over-year, driven by increased market penetration of LUPKYNIS. The company is undergoing strategic restructuring to focus on continued LUPKYNIS growth and AUR200 development, expecting annualized savings of over $40 million post-restructuring. With strong cash flow and revenue guidance between $210-$220 million for 2024, Aurinia aims to enhance operational efficiency and accelerate key pipeline products.
See more insights into AUPH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Icahn to Boost Stake in CVR Energy to 81% by Cutting IEP’s Dividend
- Amazon Considers Additional Multi-Billion Dollar Investment in Anthropic
- Will Palantir Stock Crash by 50%? Here’s What Jefferies Expects
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.