Aurinia (AUPH) Moves 6.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) shares ended the last trading session 6.5% higher at $17.53. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.2% gain over the past four weeks.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ stock price gain is likely attributable to investor optimism around the company's long-term growth prospects beyond Lupkynis,the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. From a pipeline perspective, optimism continues to build around aritinercept, Aurinia's dual BAFF/APRIL inhibitor, which is being developed across multiple autoimmune indications. Additionally, the acquisition of Kezar Life Sciences brought zetomipzomib, a late-stage autoimmune therapy candidate, into Aurinia’s portfolio, adding a promising pipeline asset and strengthening the company’s efforts to diversify beyond its sole marketed product.

This biotechnology company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +31.3%. Revenues are expected to be $83.3 million, up 19% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Aurinia, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AUPH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Aurinia belongs to the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Another stock from the same industry, Stevanato Group (STVN), closed the last trading session 3.4% lower at $16.94. Over the past month, STVN has returned -2.6%.

Stevanato's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.14. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +16.7%. Stevanato currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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