Auric Mining Rescinds Lithium Rights Purchase, Completes Nickel Deal

Auric Mining Limited has rescinded its purchase of lithium rights at the Munda Gold Project from WIN Metals Ltd, receiving a refund of $30,000. The cancellation resolves any potential disputes involving lithium royalties with Estrella Resources Ltd. However, Auric’s acquisition of nickel rights remains unaffected and has been completed.

