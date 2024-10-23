News & Insights

Auric Minerals Eyes Acquisition of Uranium Property

Auric Minerals Corp. (TSE:AUMC) has released an update.

Auric Minerals Corp. has signed a letter of intent with Central Uranium Resources Corp. to explore acquiring the Route 500 Property in Newfoundland and Labrador. This potential acquisition would involve issuing 12 million common shares and 4.5 million warrants to CURC’s shareholders. The deal is still subject to due diligence, negotiation, and regulatory approvals.

