Auric Minerals to Acquire Uranium Assets in Labrador

Auric Minerals Corp. (TSE:AUMC) has released an update.

Auric Minerals Corp. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Central Uranium Resources Corp., enhancing its potential in the promising uranium-rich region of Labrador. The acquisition involves a share exchange valued at approximately $1.92 million, signaling a strategic move as global uranium demand rises.

