News & Insights

Stocks

Auric Minerals to Acquire Uranium Assets in Labrador

November 14, 2024 — 04:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Auric Minerals Corp. (TSE:AUMC) has released an update.

Auric Minerals Corp. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Central Uranium Resources Corp., enhancing its potential in the promising uranium-rich region of Labrador. The acquisition involves a share exchange valued at approximately $1.92 million, signaling a strategic move as global uranium demand rises.

For further insights into TSE:AUMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.