Aurelia Metals Updates Mineral Resource Estimates

November 14, 2024 — 10:57 pm EST

Aurelia Metals Limited (AU:AMI) has released an update.

Aurelia Metals Limited has released a supplementary disclosure regarding its Mineral Resource Estimates, confirming no changes to previous announcements. The company, with strategic holdings in New South Wales, operates the Peak and Federation Mines and has a high-grade copper project at Great Cobar. This update is crucial for investors tracking the company’s significant mining and exploration ventures.

