Aurelia Metals Updates Mineral Resource Estimates

Aurelia Metals Limited (AU:AMI) has released an update.

Aurelia Metals Limited has released a supplementary disclosure regarding its Mineral Resource Estimates, confirming no changes to previous announcements. The company, with strategic holdings in New South Wales, operates the Peak and Federation Mines and has a high-grade copper project at Great Cobar. This update is crucial for investors tracking the company’s significant mining and exploration ventures.

For further insights into AU:AMI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.