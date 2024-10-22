Aurelia Metals Highlights Risks Amidst Quarterly Update

Aurelia Metals Limited (AU:AMI) has released an update.

Aurelia Metals Limited has released its September 2024 quarterly update, highlighting the inherent risks in its gold and base metals exploration and production, which may affect its financial performance and investment value. The company advises potential investors to consult with financial advisors due to various operational and market uncertainties. All figures are reported in Australian dollars, with some non-IFRS financial information included for additional context.

