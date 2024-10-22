Aurelia Metals Expands Peak Plant for Greater Efficiency

Aurelia Metals Limited (AU:AMI) has released an update.

Aurelia Metals Limited has unveiled a plan to expand its Peak processing plant in the Cobar Basin, boosting throughput capacity from 800kpta to up to 1,200ktpa. This strategic move, which is capital efficient, aims to optimize processing of ores from the Federation mine, potentially increasing net value through the production of separate concentrate products. The expansion not only enhances efficiency but also aligns with Aurelia’s sustainability goals, promising greater processing capacity and energy savings.

