News & Insights

Stocks

Aurelia Metals Expands Peak Plant for Greater Efficiency

October 22, 2024 — 06:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aurelia Metals Limited (AU:AMI) has released an update.

Aurelia Metals Limited has unveiled a plan to expand its Peak processing plant in the Cobar Basin, boosting throughput capacity from 800kpta to up to 1,200ktpa. This strategic move, which is capital efficient, aims to optimize processing of ores from the Federation mine, potentially increasing net value through the production of separate concentrate products. The expansion not only enhances efficiency but also aligns with Aurelia’s sustainability goals, promising greater processing capacity and energy savings.

For further insights into AU:AMI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AUMTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.