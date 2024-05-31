News & Insights

Aurania Resources Finalizes Private Placement

May 31, 2024 — 06:08 pm EDT

Aurania Resources (TSE:ARU) has released an update.

Aurania Resources Ltd. successfully completed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising C$3,743,222.40 with the sale of 18,716,112 Units at C$0.20 each. Each unit includes a common share and a purchase warrant, which can be exercised at C$0.45 within 24 months. The proceeds are earmarked for exploration in Ecuador and general working capital.

