Aurania Resources Finalizes Private Placement

Aurania Resources Ltd. successfully completed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising C$3,743,222.40 with the sale of 18,716,112 Units at C$0.20 each. Each unit includes a common share and a purchase warrant, which can be exercised at C$0.45 within 24 months. The proceeds are earmarked for exploration in Ecuador and general working capital.

