Aura Minerals Secures $175M in Brazilian Debentures

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) has released an update.

Aura Minerals has successfully closed a $175 million issuance of Brazilian debentures through its subsidiary, Almas, reflecting strong investor demand. The company has entered into a swap agreement with Banco Itaú to hedge the debentures, demonstrating Aura’s strategic financial management. The raised funds will be used to strengthen Aura’s cash position and manage existing debts.

