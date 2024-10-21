News & Insights

Stocks

Aura Minerals Secures $175M in Brazilian Debentures

October 21, 2024 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) has released an update.

Aura Minerals has successfully closed a $175 million issuance of Brazilian debentures through its subsidiary, Almas, reflecting strong investor demand. The company has entered into a swap agreement with Banco Itaú to hedge the debentures, demonstrating Aura’s strategic financial management. The raised funds will be used to strengthen Aura’s cash position and manage existing debts.

For further insights into TSE:ORA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.