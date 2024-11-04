Aura Minerals Adopts Quarterly Dividend Policy

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) has released an update.

Aura Minerals has announced a shift to a quarterly dividend policy, with a current dividend of $0.24 per share following strong Q3 2024 results. This move underscores Aura’s commitment to providing regular returns to shareholders and reflects confidence in its long-term growth. The company continues to focus on increasing production and mineral reserves to enhance shareholder value.

