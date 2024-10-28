Aura Minerals to Acquire Bluestone Resources

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) has released an update.

Aura Minerals is set to acquire all outstanding shares of Bluestone Resources, valuing Bluestone at a significant premium with a total enterprise value of up to US$74.3 million. This acquisition includes the promising Cerro Blanco gold project in Guatemala and the Mita Geothermal project. Bluestone shareholders are offered a choice of cash or Aura shares, with the potential for additional payments contingent on future production milestones.

