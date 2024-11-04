News & Insights

Stocks

Aura Minerals Achieves Record Q3 2024 Results

November 04, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) has released an update.

Aura Minerals has reported a robust Q3 2024, achieving record-high Adjusted EBITDA of $78.1 million, boosted by increased gold production and prices. The company also reported a 3% reduction in AISC per GEO, keeping it on track to meet its annual production and cost guidance. Construction of the Borborema project is progressing on schedule, with completion expected in early 2025.

For further insights into TSE:ORA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.