Aura Minerals Achieves Record Q3 2024 Results

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) has released an update.

Aura Minerals has reported a robust Q3 2024, achieving record-high Adjusted EBITDA of $78.1 million, boosted by increased gold production and prices. The company also reported a 3% reduction in AISC per GEO, keeping it on track to meet its annual production and cost guidance. Construction of the Borborema project is progressing on schedule, with completion expected in early 2025.

