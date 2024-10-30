News & Insights

Aura Energy’s Proposed Incentive Options Issuance

October 30, 2024 — 05:18 pm EDT

Aura Energy Limited (AU:AEE) has released an update.

Aura Energy Limited has announced a proposed issue of 7,837,210 zero priced incentive options, set to expire in 2029. This move, intended for a placement or other issuance type, could impact the company’s market dynamics. Investors may find potential opportunities or risks as the options are integrated into the market.

