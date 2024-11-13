Aura Biosciences Reports Q3 Financial Results

Aura Biosciences Inc ( (AURA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Aura Biosciences Inc presented to its investors.

Aura Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Boston, Massachusetts, focuses on developing precision therapies for solid tumors, utilizing its proprietary Virus-Like Drug Conjugates (VDCs) platform. The company’s recent earnings report highlights its ongoing efforts in the development of its lead candidate, bel-sar, which is currently in a global Phase 3 trial for treating early-stage choroidal melanoma. Aura Biosciences reported a net loss of $21 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase from $18.5 million the previous year, primarily driven by research and development expenses amounting to $17 million. The company’s financial position remains strong with $25.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $149 million in marketable securities. Aura Biosciences continues to focus on advancing its clinical trials and expanding its pipeline within ocular and urologic oncology. With sufficient funds to cover operational expenses for the next year, the company is poised to further its research and development activities while monitoring the market for additional capital opportunities.

