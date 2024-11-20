Auna S.A. Class A Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth

Auna S.A. Class A ( (AUNA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Auna S.A. Class A presented to its investors.

Auna S.A. Class A is a prominent healthcare platform operating across Latin America, with significant presence in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia, offering an integrated healthcare network focusing on high-complexity services. In its latest quarterly earnings report, Auna demonstrated robust financial growth, highlighted by an 11% year-over-year increase in revenue to S/1,127 million and a 23% rise in Adjusted EBITDA on a foreign exchange-neutral basis. The company’s leverage ratio improved to 3.7x, down from 4.1x in the previous quarter, indicating a continued focus on financial health. Key performance drivers included record-high Adjusted EBITDA in Mexico and Peru, supported by strategic initiatives like the AunaWay program, which enhances patient-centered care and operational efficiency. In Mexico, revenue grew by 16%, bolstered by an increased mix of high-complexity services, while Peru saw a 13% revenue increase, driven by higher membership and service utilization rates. Colombia contributed 11% to revenue growth, despite facing regulatory challenges with certain payors. Overall, Auna’s financial results reflect effective strategic execution and operational improvements across its regional markets. Looking ahead, Auna remains optimistic about its growth prospects, particularly in Mexico and Peru, despite adopting a cautious approach in Colombia due to regulatory complexities. The company continues to target a further reduction in its leverage ratio and expansion of its healthcare platform across underserved Latin American markets.

