AuKing Mining Secures Funding for Expansion Projects

AuKing Mining Limited has secured $1.385 million to fund exploration activities and an earn-in agreement for a gold project near Cloncurry, Queensland. The funding will also support existing projects and proposed board changes to enhance mining expertise. These developments position AuKing to capitalize on potential growth in gold, uranium, and copper markets.

