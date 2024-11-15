News & Insights

Stocks

AuKing Mining Schedules Key Shareholder Meeting

November 15, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

AuKing Mining Ltd is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 23, 2024, in Brisbane, where shareholders will vote on several key resolutions. The directors recommend a favorable vote on resolutions 1 to 4 and oppose resolutions 5 to 8. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy votes by December 21, 2024, and can access meeting details online.

For further insights into AU:AKN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.