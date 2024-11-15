AuKing Mining Schedules Key Shareholder Meeting

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

AuKing Mining Ltd is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 23, 2024, in Brisbane, where shareholders will vote on several key resolutions. The directors recommend a favorable vote on resolutions 1 to 4 and oppose resolutions 5 to 8. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy votes by December 21, 2024, and can access meeting details online.

