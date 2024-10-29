AuKing Mining Faces Board Restructuring Proposal

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

AuKing Mining Ltd is set to hold a general meeting following a shareholder’s notice proposing changes to its board of directors. The notice, led by shareholder Pavle Tomasevic, seeks to remove two current directors and appoint Michael John Fennell and Edmond Yong Lern Tan. The company will comply with the regulations and keep shareholders informed of any developments.

For further insights into AU:AKN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.