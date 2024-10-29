News & Insights

AuKing Mining Faces Board Restructuring Proposal

October 29, 2024 — 04:48 am EDT

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

AuKing Mining Ltd is set to hold a general meeting following a shareholder’s notice proposing changes to its board of directors. The notice, led by shareholder Pavle Tomasevic, seeks to remove two current directors and appoint Michael John Fennell and Edmond Yong Lern Tan. The company will comply with the regulations and keep shareholders informed of any developments.

