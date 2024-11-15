AuKing Mining Faces ASX Listing Rule Breach

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

AuKing Mining Ltd has disclosed a breach of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 due to an oversight in issuing shares for their Grand Codroy uranium/copper project acquisition. As a result, the company is temporarily restricted from issuing new securities without shareholder approval until March 2025. AuKing is implementing measures to prevent future compliance issues.

