AuKing Mining Faces ASX Listing Rule Breach

November 15, 2024 — 12:37 am EST

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

AuKing Mining Ltd has disclosed a breach of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 due to an oversight in issuing shares for their Grand Codroy uranium/copper project acquisition. As a result, the company is temporarily restricted from issuing new securities without shareholder approval until March 2025. AuKing is implementing measures to prevent future compliance issues.

