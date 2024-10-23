News & Insights

AuKing Mining Expands with Grand Codroy Uranium Acquisition

October 23, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

AuKing Mining Ltd has completed the acquisition of the Grand Codroy uranium exploration project in Newfoundland, Canada, marking a strategic move into a promising region for uranium resources. The project boasts high-grade historical samples and significant exploration potential, drawing investor interest as AuKing plans aggressive exploration. With excellent accessibility and strategic positioning, the project aims to capitalize on the region’s rich uranium deposits.

