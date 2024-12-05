Aukett Swanke CEO Maintains Stake with Strategic Share Moves

Aukett Swanke (GB:AUK) has released an update.
Aukett Swanke’s CEO, Nick Clark, and his spouse, Siobhan Robinson, realigned their shareholding by selling and repurchasing a total of 4.7 million shares into their SSAS pensions, keeping their overall stake in the company unchanged at 12.47%. These transactions, conducted on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM, reflect strategic financial management while maintaining significant family interest in the architecture and smart buildings firm.
