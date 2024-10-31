Augustus Minerals Updates AGM Agenda with New Resolution

Augustus Minerals Limited (AU:AUG) has released an update.

Augustus Minerals Limited has announced an amendment to its upcoming Annual General Meeting agenda by adding a new resolution seeking shareholder ratification for the prior issue of 10 million shares. This addition requires shareholders to update their voting preferences using a replacement proxy form if they wish to vote on the new resolution. The move highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to secure shareholder approval for its strategic decisions.

