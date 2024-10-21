News & Insights

Augustus Minerals Unveils Promising Ti-Tree Project Results

October 21, 2024 — 05:20 pm EDT

Augustus Minerals Limited (AU:AUG) has released an update.

Augustus Minerals has announced promising results from its Ti-Tree Project in Western Australia, with rock chip assays revealing up to 16% copper and 5.32g/t gold. These high-grade findings, along with soil sampling data, indicate significant copper and gold anomalies that could lead to new drill targets. The ongoing exploration efforts are expected to expand the scope of the Justinian prospect and other potential areas.

