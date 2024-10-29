News & Insights

Augustus Minerals Unveils Promising Drilling Results

October 29, 2024 — 02:58 am EDT

Augustus Minerals Limited (AU:AUG) has released an update.

Augustus Minerals Limited has reported promising mineralisation at its Minnie Springs Copper-Molybdenum prospect in Western Australia. The company’s recent drilling efforts have intersected molybdenite and chalcopyrite within the project, raising hopes for significant copper deposits. Results from ongoing drilling activities are anticipated in December 2024, which could further impact the company’s market performance.

