Abstract Tech
US Markets

August 2025 Review and Outlook

market intelligence desk
The Market Intelligence Desk Team Market Intelligence Desk
More articles by this author->

Executive summary:

  • S&P 500 and Nasdaq extend multi-month winning streaks, setting fresh record highs
  • The Federal Reserve is likely to cut the fed funds rate by 25bps in September
  • 81% of S&P 500 companies beat EPS and revenue estimates
  • Developments out of Washington continue to dominate headlines

Index performance for August:

Indices chart

U.S. equities posted another strong month in August, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq extending multi-month winning streaks and setting fresh record highs. The Russell 2000 surged +7.00%, its best performance since November 2024, signaling renewed strength in small-cap stocks. Market breadth improved, with the equal-weight S&P outperforming its cap-weighted counterpart. Sector leaders included materials, healthcare and communication services, while utilities and industrials underperformed and tech was mixed. Treasuries firmed as the yield curve steepened, gold broke above $3,500/oz, and crude oil fell amid geopolitical volatility.

August’s rally was fueled by dovish signals from the Fed following a weak July jobs report and downward revisions to prior months. Fed officials, including Governor Waller and Chair Powell, emphasized growing labor market softness and limited inflation pressures, boosting expectations for multiple rate cuts in 2025. Trade policy remained a key theme, with Trump reinstating tariffs on several countries while delaying action on China. Despite headline risks, exemptions and bilateral deals helped ease uncertainty. Q2 earnings season was robust, with S&P 500 EPS growth nearing 12% year-over-year—well above initial forecasts. Consumer spending remained resilient, though signs of trading down emerged.

Corporate news from big tech and healthcare names added to the bullish tone. The move to fire Fed Governor Cook over alleged mortgage fraud stirred debate about Fed independence but had limited market impact. Overall, August’s gains were supported by strong earnings, resilient consumer behavior, dovish Fed commentary and improving market breadth. However, risks remain as we enter September, including unresolved trade tensions, potential consumer strain and questions around the ROI of AI-driven capital expenditures.

Key Economic Data Trends in August 2025:

Labor Market

  • Nonfarm payrolls increased by 73k, well below the expected 105k and prior 147k, signaling a slowdown in job creation.
  • Private payrolls rose by 83k, while manufacturing payrolls declined by 11k, reflecting sector-specific weakness.
  • The unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%, but underemployment rose to 7.9%, suggesting broader labor market slack.
  • Average hourly earnings grew 0.3% MoM and 3.9% YoY, indicating steady wage growth.
  • Labor force participation rate slightly decreased to 62.2%.

Inflation

  • Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% MoM and 2.7% YoY, while Core CPI (excluding food and energy) increased 3.1% YoY, indicating moderate but persistent inflation.
  • Producer Price Index (PPI) surged 0.9% MoM and 3.3% YoY, with Core PPI (excluding food and energy) up 3.7% YoY, reflecting stronger upstream price pressures. •
  • Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose 0.2% MoM and 2.6% YoY in July.
  • Core PCE Price Index increased 0.3% MoM and 2.9% YoY, showing persistent underlying inflation.

Consumer Sentiment

  • University of Michigan sentiment index fell to 58.2 in August from 61.7 in July signaling weakening consumer confidence.
  • Current conditions dropped to 61.7 and expectations declined to 55.9, pointing to growing economic uncertainty.

Housing

  • Housing starts jumped to 1.428 million, beating expectations and prior values.
  • Building permits came in at 1.354 million, slightly below expectations, suggesting potential future moderation.

Manufacturing & Services

  • S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI rose to 53.3, indicating expansion in factory activity.
  • Services PMI increased to 55.4, reflecting strong momentum in the service sector.

GDP

  • Q2 GDP growth was revised up to 3.3% annualized, showing robust economic expansion.
  • Personal consumption remained steady at 1.6%, supporting growth.
  • Core PCE Price Index remained at 2.5% QoQ, consistent with the Fed’s inflation target.

Sector performance:

Sector chart

Earnings commentary (source FactSet):

The Q2 2025 earnings season showed strong performance across the S&P 500, with 81% of companies beating EPS and revenue estimates, both above their 5- and 10-year averages. According to FactSet data, the blended earnings growth rate reached 11.9%, up from 4.8% at the start of the quarter, marking the third consecutive quarter of double-digit earnings growth. Revenue growth came in at 6.4%, also above historical averages. Key sectors driving this strength included Communication Services, Information Technology, Financials, and Consumer Discretionary. However, the Energy and Materials sectors lagged, reporting year-over-year declines in both earnings and revenues due to lower oil prices and weaker performance.

Looking ahead, analysts project moderate earnings growth for the S&P 500: 7.5% in Q3, 7.2% in Q4, and 10.6% for CY 2025, with 13.4% expected in CY 2026. The forward 12-month P/E ratio stands at 22.4, above both the 5- and 10-year averages, indicating elevated valuations. Despite strong results, the market has punished negative EPS surprises more severely than usual, with affected stocks dropping an average of -5.5%, compared to the 5-year average of -2.4%. Meanwhile, positive surprises led to only modest gains of +0.4%, below the typical +1.0%.

Sales and earnings results by S&P sector:

Earnings by sector

Source: Bloomberg L.P.

Earnings growth by sector

Source: Bloomberg L.P.

2-day price reaction following earnings releases:

Price reaction vs growth chart

Source: Bloomberg L.P.

Fed Fund Futures are pricing in a ~92% chance of a cut at the September meeting:

Rate hike probability

Source: CME Fedwatch

Treasury yields in August:

Treasury yields

10-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Minus 2-Year Treasury Constant Maturity:

FRED chart

Source: Federal Reserve FRED data

Gold:

Last price

Source: Bloomberg L.P.

Oil:

Last price

Source: Bloomberg L.P.

DXY:

Last price

Source: Bloomberg L.P.

Looking ahead:

Markets are entering the month on a cautious note, with rising bond yields, stretched valuations, and tariff uncertainty contributing to a risk-off tone. Friday's nonfarm payrolls report for August will be in focus. Economists predict the unemployment rate to rise to 4.3% with 75,000 new jobs added. The reading will come amid labor market softening and economic uncertainty. Layoffs in 2025 have already hit 744,000, the highest since the pandemic. Political interference at the Federal Reserve and global geopolitical tensions are adding to volatility, making investor sentiment highly sensitive to incoming data and central bank signals.

Economic Calendar for September:

Upcoming events

Source: Bloomberg L.P.

The information contained herein is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. All information contained herein is obtained by Nasdaq from sources believed by Nasdaq to be accurate and reliable. However, all information is provided “as is” without warranty of any kind. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

market intelligence desk
The Market Intelligence Desk Team Market Intelligence Desk
More articles by this author->
Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Latest articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

AAPL
TSLA
AMZN
META
AMD
NVDA
PEP
COST
CMCSA
ADBE
GOOGL
AMGN
HON
INTC
INTU
NFLX
ADP
SBUX
CHTR
MRNA
AAPL
TSLA
AMZN
META
AMD
NVDA
PEP
COST
CMCSA
ADBE
GOOGL
AMGN
HON
INTC
INTU
NFLX
ADP
SBUX
CHTR
MRNA
AAPL
TSLA
AMZN
META
AMD
NVDA
PEP
COST
CMCSA
ADBE
GOOGL
AMGN
HON
INTC
INTU
NFLX
ADP
SBUX
CHTR
MRNA
Abstract Tech
US Markets

August 2025 Review and Outlook

market intelligence desk
The Market Intelligence Desk Team Market Intelligence Desk
More articles by this author->

Executive summary:

  • Large caps make new highs
  • Major digital asset legislation signed during “Crypto Week”
  • Earnings season kicks off with a strong start
  • U.S. Dollar rallies on increasing trade deals
  • FOMC holds rates steady

July continued the strong run for stocks seeing the S&P 500 up for the third month in a row, and the Nasdaq for the fourth. Interestingly, the S&P 500 didn't have any significant moves of 1% in either direction, which hasn't happened since July 2023. The VIX, a measure of market volatility, stayed relatively calm, ending the month around 17. Big tech stocks were the stars of the show, but other sectors like homebuilders, banks, auto suppliers, and oil majors also did well. On the flip side, sectors like logistics, entertainment, and media didn't perform as strongly.

This month's market rally pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to new record highs, bouncing back from the post-Liberation Day selloff. The rally was fueled by easing tariffs and trade tensions, a strong start to the earnings season, and a resilient macroeconomic backdrop. Positive developments in the AI sector, increased deal activity, and the passage of the Big Beautiful Bill also helped boost market sentiment. Despite some concerns about rising interest rates, the market remained optimistic, supported by resilient economic data.

Trade agreements played a significant role in the market's performance. The U.S. reached several trade deals before the August 1 deadline, including agreements with the EU and Japan. Talks with China showed signs of progress, with Treasury Secretary Bessent expressing optimism about the negotiations. However, trade tensions with Canada remained elevated, and a Federal appeals court heard arguments regarding the legality of tariffs. Investors focused more on the reduced uncertainty around trade policy rather than specific tariff levels, with AI momentum offsetting the tariff impact in certain sectors.

Economic data for the month was mixed. June payrolls exceeded expectations, and the unemployment rate ticked down to 4.1%. However, job growth is expected to slow in July. Initial jobless claims fell for six consecutive weeks before a slight uptick, while continuing claims remained high. CPI and PPI data came in cooler than expected, but housing data was generally weak. The Fed's July meeting featured hawkish takeaways, with no hints of a rate cut in September. Tensions between President Trump and Fed Chair Powell continued, adding to market uncertainty.

Index performance for July:

Index performance for July

Sector performance total return for July:

Sector performance total return for July

Digital Assets:

July kicked off with heightened anticipation ahead of “Crypto Week” which took place between July 14-18th aiming to address critical crypto legislation. The highlight was the passage of the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act), which received a decisive 308-122 vote in the House on July 17 and was signed into law by President Trump on July 18. This landmark legislation establishes the first federal regulatory framework for payment stablecoins, introducing a two-tier licensing system. Stablecoin issuers with a market capitalization under $10 billion can obtain state-level licenses, while larger entities require federal licenses overseen by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The law mandates that stablecoins be backed 100% by high-quality liquid assets like U.S. dollars or Treasuries, with monthly reserve disclosures, alongside strict anti-money laundering (AML), know-your-customer (KYC), and sanctions compliance requirements. This move aims to bolster consumer protection and integrate stablecoins into the regulated financial system, a significant step forward for digital payments.

Alongside the GENIUS Act, the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY Act) advanced, passing the House with a 294-134 vote on July 18. This bill seeks to resolve jurisdictional disputes between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), proposing a functional regulatory framework for digital assets. It aims to clarify oversight responsibilities and set clearer rules for market participants, though it still awaits Senate consideration. Additionally, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, passed narrowly by a 219-210 vote, prohibits the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), reflecting concerns over privacy and government overreach. These bills collectively signal a shift toward regulatory clarity and innovation, though their Senate journey remains uncertain.

On the state level, Texas made history by establishing the first U.S. state-managed Bitcoin reserve, signed into law this month. The reserve, managed by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts with guidance from a crypto investment advisory committee, restricts eligible assets to those with a market cap exceeding $500 billion—currently only Bitcoin—and allows growth through purchases, forks, airdrops, gains, and donations. This move positions Texas as a leader in state-level crypto adoption, though Arizona’s Governor vetoed a similar Bitcoin reserve bill on July 1, highlighting divergent state approaches.

Looking forward, the Senate will play a critical role in shaping these initiatives. The GENIUS Act, already Senate-approved, could reach the president’s desk before the August recess if it passes without major revisions. The CLARITY Act and Anti-CBDC Act face more scrutiny, with potential debates extending into September, especially given partisan divides on CBDC issues. The Working Group’s July 22 report may influence these discussions, potentially proposing a “national digital asset stockpile” or additional legislative measures. Internationally, the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation continues its phased implementation, with ongoing Level 2 and 3 text development, while the UK advances its cryptoasset regime, with final rules expected in 2026.

Earnings commentary:

With ~60% of S&P 500 companies reporting earnings for Q2’25, the results have been solid, but the outlook remains uncertain. So far this reporting cycle, just under 83% of companies are reporting EPS above estimates, which is above both the 5 and 10-year averages of 78% and 75% respectively. The aggregate earnings surprise is +7.3% currently, which is below the 5-year average of 9.1%, but above the 10-year average of 6.9%. Positive EPS surprises are being led by the Energy sector which has printed +12.7% above estimates, followed by Financials (10.8%) and Communications (9.0%). Only Industrials has had a negative EPS surprise which came in 2.4% below estimates.

On growth front, more sectors are in the red, but the overall earnings growth is well above recent trends. Currently the average earnings growth rate stands at 9.5%. There are currently six sectors reporting EPS growth, led by Technology (21.6%), Financials (20.3%), and Communications (18.8%), while Consumer Discretionary (-19.5%), and Health Care (-8.1%) are the clear laggards.

Sales surprises and growth are also trending well, with nine sectors reporting positive sales growth, with only Energy (-5.8%) and Consumer Discretionary (-0.3%) reporting contractions. The average sales growth figure for the quarter currently sits at 6.6%. Sales surprises for the first quarter are led by Energy companies with an average beat of 6.9%, with Materials lagging with a 0.9% average surprise. The overall upside sales surprise being reported to date is 2.6%.

Sales and earnings results by S&P sector:

Sales and earnings results by S&amp;P sector

2-day price reaction following earnings releases:

2-day price reaction following earnings releases

Earning Call Mentions:

Tariffs

Earning Call Mentions: Tariffs

Generative AI

Earning Call Mentions: Generative AI

Fed rate cut odds:

Fed rate cut odds

Bitcoin:

Bitcoin

DXY:

DXY

GDP rose in Q2 led by net exports:

GDP rose in Q2 led by net exports

Trade Deals:

Trade Deals

Looking ahead:

August will bring the conclusion of Q2’25 earnings season, as well as further economic data including jobs, inflation and GDP. While the Federal Reserve will not meet again until mid September, the August data will be key drivers of their potential policy changes. Over the last 15 years, the month of August has seen an average return of -0.45%, with 8 years in the red and 7 in the green. Only September saw worse returns during that time frame with an average return of -0.94%.

Economic Calendar:

Economic Calendar

The information contained herein is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. All information contained herein is obtained by Nasdaq from sources believed by Nasdaq to be accurate and reliable. However, all information is provided “as is” without warranty of any kind. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

market intelligence desk
The Market Intelligence Desk Team Market Intelligence Desk
More articles by this author->
Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Latest articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available