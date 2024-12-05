News & Insights

AuGroup Ends Stabilization Period, Maintains Public Float

December 05, 2024 — 03:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AuGroup (SHENZHEN) Cross-Border Business Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2519) has released an update.

AuGroup (SHENZHEN) Cross-Border Business Co., Ltd. has concluded its stabilization period for the Global Offering, with no exercise of the Over-allotment Option by the underwriters. The company managed to maintain compliance with the public float requirement, ensuring at least 25% of its shares are held by the public. The stabilization involved over-allocating and purchasing a total of 4,484,100 H Shares in the market.

