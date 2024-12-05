AuGroup Ends Stabilization Period, Maintains Public Float

AuGroup (SHENZHEN) Cross-Border Business Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2519) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
AuGroup (SHENZHEN) Cross-Border Business Co., Ltd. has concluded its stabilization period for the Global Offering, with no exercise of the Over-allotment Option by the underwriters. The company managed to maintain compliance with the public float requirement, ensuring at least 25% of its shares are held by the public. The stabilization involved over-allocating and purchasing a total of 4,484,100 H Shares in the market.
For further insights into HK:2519 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Coinbase Stock
- New “Anti-Woke” ETF Targets Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.