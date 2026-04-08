AUGO Surges 278% in the Past Year: What's Driving the Stock?

Aura Minerals Inc. AUGO has gained 277.8% over the past year compared with the Zacks Mining-MIscellaneous industry’s 56.6% increase and the S&P 500’s modest 24.1% rise.

Among its peers, Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM and AngloGold Ashanti plc. AU are up 80.5% and 177.5% over the same period, respectively.

Price Performance of AUGO vs. Industry, FSM , AU and S&P 500

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Technical indicators show that AUGO has been trading above the 50-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The 50-day SMA is reading higher than the 200-day SMA, indicating a bullish trend.

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Let’s look at the AUGO’s fundamentals to analyze the stock better.

Borborema Ramp-Up and MSG Acquisition Boost AUGO’s Output

Aura Minerals reported strong fourth-quarter 2025 production results with total output reaching approximately 82,067 gold equivalent ounces (GEO). This marked a 23% increase over the prior year, supported by several operational drivers across its portfolio.

The Borborema project contributed meaningfully as it advanced through its ramp-up phase and added incremental volumes of 15,777 GEOs. The Almas operation also delivered a higher output of 15,872 GEO following the completion of its plant expansion, which improved throughput levels. At Apoena, production benefited from higher grades and better recovery rates. It delivered 8,961 GEOs for the quarter. The company strengthened its production base through the acquisition of the MSG assets, which was completed in December 2025 and began contributing to results toward the end of the fourth quarter (4,761 GEOs).

While some operations, such as Aranzazu and Minosa, faced temporary challenges due to lower grades and weather-related disruptions, the overall impact was limited due to the company’s diversified asset base.

Robust Cash Flow and EBITDA Growth Aid Aura Minerals

Higher volumes combined with a favorable gold price of $4,287.5 per ounce supported revenue growth and improved profitability in the fourth quarter of 2025. The company delivered recurring free cash flow of $94.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, marking a 40–50% year-over-year increase, supported primarily by a sharp rise in adjusted EBITDA to $207.9 million.

Aura Minerals closed the fourth quarter with a strong liquidity position, reporting cash and cash equivalents of $286.1 million. This represents a year-over-year improvement, driven by significantly higher operating cash generation and stronger metal prices during the year.

Aura Minerals maintained a disciplined debt profile. Total gross debt was $411.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, declining from the previous quarter due to both interest and principal repayments.

In terms of investment, Aura Minerals continued to deploy capital toward growth and sustaining operations. Total capital expenditure in the fourth quarter amounted to $45.8 million, including expansion projects ($22.2 million), maintenance capex ($19.4 million) and exploration spending ($4.2 million). This reflects ongoing investment in key assets such as Apoena and Almas, as well as broader portfolio development initiatives.

Exploration Focus Across Core Assets Beneficial for AUGO

Aura Minerals outlined several notable project advancements and strategic initiatives, underscoring its emphasis on growth, operational efficiency and portfolio expansion. The Borborema project in Brazil continued to scale up successfully, with production increasing significantly on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

At the same time, the company began integrating the Mineração Serra Grande (MSG) operation, which was acquired in early December 2025, with initial output from the asset contributing to overall production during the period.

Aura Minerals continued to advance its development pipeline during the quarter. The company conducted key studies at the Era Dorada project in Guatemala. This reflects its focus on building future sources of production. Exploration activity also remained a major priority. Spending was directed toward core operations such as Aranzazu and Almas. Aura Minerals pursued broader exploration efforts across its portfolio. The objective is to expand reserves and identify new mineralized zones.

Capital allocation remained consistent across both sustaining and growth initiatives. Investments supported ongoing operations and ensured asset reliability. Additional capital was deployed to strengthen long-term expansion plans. The company continues to optimize existing operations while advancing new projects. It is also leveraging acquisitions to enhance scale.

AUGO’s Rising Earnings Estimates Reflect Positive Sentiments

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings for AUGO has been revised higher over the past 60 days.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUGO’s fiscal 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $11.86 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 350.9%, and for 2027 at $20.85 per share, implying 75.8% growth.

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AUGO is Trading Below Industry

AUGO is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 6.22X, below the industry average of 14.02X.

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The forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiples for Fortuna Mining and AngloGold are 5.73X and 10.99X, respectively. AUGO currently has a Value Score of D, while FSM has a score of A and AU has a score of C.

Final Thoughts: Buy AUGO Now

Aura Minerals has demonstrated robust production growth, supported by successful project ramp-ups, operational improvements and timely acquisitions such as MSG. This has translated into higher revenues, expanding EBITDA and solid free cash flow generation, reinforcing financial stability. Disciplined debt management and continued investment in both sustaining and growth capex further enhance long-term visibility.

Aura Minerals’ active exploration pipeline and development projects provide meaningful upside potential through reserve expansion and future production growth. The company’s diversified asset base, strong cash generation and clear expansion strategy, combined with a relatively lower valuation compared to peers, make AUGO an attractive “buy” for investors seeking exposure to the gold sector.

AUGO carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.